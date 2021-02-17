Bianco Coaches Final Game *Photo Gallery*

A battle for third-place ensued between #4 Carbon and #3 Grantsville on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Dinos had a difficult time finding a rhythm offensively due to Grantsville’s haft-court press. The strategy forced 14 Dino turnovers and allowed Grantsville to take a 21-8 lead at the half.

Although Carbon played with a lot of effort, Grantsville’s defense proved too strong. The Lady Cowboys continued the intensity through the remainder of the contest and took it 53-38.

Sydney Orth played a great game and led the team with 17 points off nine attempts. Madi Orth chipped in another 10 points in the season finale. The Dinos finished fourth in 3A with a 17-7 record.

Word surfaced after the game that head coach Ted Bianco had announced his retirement from coaching. Bianco has coached basketball for 32 years, including 11 years as the boys’ basketball coach at Carbon and another 10 years as the girls’ coach. He also spent 10 years as the athletic director for Carbon High.

Bianco will be taking the athletic director vacancy at Juan Diego High School. Thank you to Coach Bianco for his many years of service.