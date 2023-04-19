BID ADVERTISEMENT – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bid Proposals for Price City Grounds Spraying #3C-2023 will be received by Price City in the hands of the Public Works Secretary, Public Works Complex Dome A, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, until 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 4th, 2023. The principal items of work are approximately 297,000 Square Yard of spraying fertilizing with an active herbicide, insecticide and soil conditioner. Bidding documents may be examined and obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South; (435-637-5010).

Dated: April 12th, 2023

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19, 2023.