BID NOTICE

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office will accept sealed bids for one (1) vehicle with specifications as listed:

Medium Full Size four-wheel drive SUV

Fit the needs of a K-9 Patrol Unit

New or used with fewer than 20,000 miles

No major accidents

Police package or Special Service package preferred, but not requiredColor preferences are black, silver, charcoal or grey

Carbon County will be responsible for purchasing and installing police equipment

All options and other features as well as maintenance and warranty information must be included with bid(s).

Bids are due no later than 5:00 p.m. July 14, 2020 and must be submitted to the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Bid opening date is July 15, 2020 at a regular commission meeting beginning at 4:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North Price Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source.

Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each vehicle write: “Police SUV”

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid, which in the opinion of the County, provides the best product, warranty and/or service for the County.

For more information please contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 636-3251.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 1 and July 8, 2020.