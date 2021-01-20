BID NOTICE

Carbon County is now accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a used 4-door sedan in good working condition for use by the Carbon County Economic Development Director. The vehicle must seat at least 4 passengers, and must still be covered by the manufacturer’s original warranty. Preference may be given to vehicles costing less than $15,000.00. Dealers may submit bids for more than one vehicle.

Vehicle specifications and warranty information should be included in the bid. Highway and city estimated miles per gallon must be included.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and should clearly indicate on the outside envelope, “Used Sedan”. Bid opening is Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., February 3, 2021, during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed bids are not accepted.

Bids are subject to approval by the County Commission. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid for the vehicle which is most reliable and economical to operate at a reasonable price.

