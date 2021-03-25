BID NOTICE

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting sealed bids for one new Police Utility AWD vehicle available upon immediate delivery.

Auto Headlamp (86LO)

Daytime Running Lamps (942)

Carpeting (16C)

Reverse Sensing System (76R)

Keyless Entry (595)

Side Marker LED Mirror (63B)

Bluetooth/hands free cell phone capable

Aux Air Conditioning (17A)

All options and other features as well as maintenance and warranty information must be included with bid(s).

Bids are due no later than April 20, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted to the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Bid opening date is April 21, 2021 at a regular scheduled commission meeting beginning at 4:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North Price Utah.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope for each vehicle separately (in red Ink) i.e., “Police Utility Vehicle”.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed bids are not accepted.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service for the County.

For more information please contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 636-3251.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 31, April 7 and April 14, 2021.