BID NOTICE

Carbon County is now accepting sealed bids for the purchase of Sports Court High Resilience Response Tile for use by the Carbon County Recreation and Events Department. The response tile needs to provide coverage up to 2,700 sf, must be silver, and must be 9.84”X9.84”X1/2”.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and should clearly indicate on the outside of the envelope “Sports Court.” Bid opening is Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., August 17, 2022, during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by a source. Faxed bids are not accepted.

Bids are subject to approval by the County Commission. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select bid for the Sports Court Response Tile which is most reliable, economical, and a reasonable price.

