BID NOTICE

Carbon County is accepting sealed bids for large truck and trailer tires for the 2023 Calendar Year. Prospective bidders may request a bid form by visiting the Carbon County Road Department Office, located at 2660 East Airport Road, during business hours. Business hours are Monday through Thursday, from 7am until 5:30pm.

A complete bid package will consist of Carbon County Bid Form, all supporting specifications, maintenance and warranty information for tires quoted, and a summary of services included in the quoted price.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on February 15, 2023 and will be opened at a regularly scheduled Commission Meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, 2023.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids will NOT be accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On outside of a sealed envelope write:

2023 Large Tire Bid for Carbon County Road Department

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid, which in the opinion, of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

Please call Carbon County Road Department at 435-636-3268 Monday through Thursday between 7:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. with any questions.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1 and February 8, 2023.