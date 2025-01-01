BID NOTICE

½ Ton Truck for Mobile Meals

Carbon County Senior Center is currently accepting bids for a ½ ton single cab truck that will be up fitted for a mobile meal delivery truck.

The minimum specifications are:

½ ton frame

Single Cab

4 wheel drive

Preferable white

New or still under warranty

All options and other features as well as maintenance and warranty information must be included in the bid.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office located at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 4:00 pm on January 14, 2025.

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope write:

“Meals on Wheels Truck”

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

Bid opening date will be January 15, 2025 at a regularly scheduled commission meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid, which in the opinion of the County, provides the best product, warranty and/or service for the County.

For more information please contact Carbon County Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 435-636-3202.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1 and January 8, 2025.