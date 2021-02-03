BID NOTICE – Carbon County – 2021 LMCRS-2 Chipping Oil

Carbon County will accept sealed bids for up to 500 tons LMCRS-2 Chipping Oil and for Hauling the oil to job site in Carbon County (Price City area).

The bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s Office at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, UT 84501, prior to 3:00 pm on February 17, 2021. Bids will be opened at a regularly scheduled Commission Meeting on February 17, 2021 starting at 4:30 pm.

The product must leave the point of origin at a temperature of not less than 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source.

Faxed and e-mailed bids will NOT be accepted.

Please note: On outside of the envelope write:

2021 Chipping Oil Bid for Carbon County Road Department

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid, which in the opinion of the county, provides the best product, warranty and for service to the county.

Please contact Carbon County Road Department at 435-636-3268 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday with any questions.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 3 and February 10, 2021.