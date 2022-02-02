BID NOTICE – Carbon County – 2022 Industrial Oils

Carbon County is accepting sealed bids for Hot Mix Asphalt that will be purchased during the 2022 calendar year. Quotes shall be price per-ton for each of the following products:

3/8” Standard Mix APWA PG 58-28, 64-22 with 0% RAP

3/8” Standard Mix APWA PG 58-28, 64-22 with 30% RAP

½” Standard Mix APWA PG 58-28, 64-22 with 0% RAP

½” Standard Mix APWA PG 58-28, 64-22 with 30% RAP

A current mix design will be submitted with each product that is quoted. The location where each product will be available shall be noted on the bid form. All loads are subject to sampling and any loads below specifications will be subject to rejection at supplier’s expense.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on February 16, 2022 and will be opened at a regularly scheduled Commission Meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. on February 16, 2022.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids will NOT be accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope write:

2022 Asphalt Bid for Carbon County Road Department

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and to select the bid, which in the opinion, of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

Please call Carbon County Road Department at 435-636-3268 Monday through Thursday between 7:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. with any questions.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2 and February 9, 2022.