Bidding Comes to a Close for the 2020 Christmas Tree Regalia

The bidding for the 2020 Christmas Tree Regalia ended on Friday, Nov. 27. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s regalia took on a different style as the trees were displayed in the windows of businesses along Price City’s Main Street.

Each year, the regalia is hosted to warm hearts for the Christmas season and support a great cause. The funds from the regalia benefit the Children’s Justice Center, which serves child in Carbon and Emery counties.

Tree number one went to Kylie Dixon for $260 while Wynne Anne Cowley took tree number two for the price of $300. Tree number three was awarded to Ashley Arellano for $210 and Lainee Tamllos-Vasquez took tree number four for $260.

Tree five was given to Jamie Paterson for $110 and $325 was the going rate for tree six, awarded to Brooke Jackman. Tree seven was the high bid of the season, given to Jason Child for $1,000. April Iriart took tree number eight for $440 and Jared Tatton took home tree nine for $360.

Robert Oliver became the owner of tree 10 for $500 and Jana Olsen was awarded tree 11 for $275. Toni Thayn took tree 12 for $500 while tree 13 went to Jessica Allred for $210. Bidding and awarding continued in this fashion through the full 48 trees, ending in the final tree going to Morgan Child for the price of $375.

The Christmas Shoppe will remain open on the corner of Main Street and Carbon Avenue until Dec. 5, where Christmas goodies galore can be purchased. An angel tree is also located in the shoppe, which is open Friday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list of trees and their respective winners may be found below.