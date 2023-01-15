Big Business of the Year Award Goes to Intermountain Electronics

Intermountain Electronics was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s Big Business of the Year on Thursday evening. The business received the recognition during the chamber’s annual banquet.

Intermountain Electronics was founded in 1985 to repair electrical components for mining. Throughout the decades, the company has grown to serve several sectors of the energy industry, including oil and gas, power and utilities, data centers, and the local and national mining industry. Now, it is one of the country’s leading energy infrastructure specialists.

With the growth came the need for more factory space and a larger workforce, which spurred the recent expansion on Highway 6. This was a result of the diversification into broader energy markets, including the leap to being one of the industry’s key electrical solution providers to data centers for companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The new factory boasts 150,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, and will bring over 100 new jobs to the community. The company’s investment in Carbon County led to the honor from the Carbon County Chamber.

The award was presented to Dana Alcon of Intermountain Electronics by Lisa Mortenson, the 2023 Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President, during Thursday’s banquet.