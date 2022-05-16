Big Inning Snaps Dinos’ Chances

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Saturday, Carbon met up with American Leadership Academy (ALA) in the final consolation game. The Dinos came out hot with two runs in the first after back-to-back doubles from Chet Andersen and Rylan Hart.

Then, in the third, Keaton Rich smashed one to left for a two-run homerun. The Dinos would eventually make it 5-1 until the Eagles came back with two runs in the bottom half. Andersen came back the next half inning and hit an RBI triple to go on top 6-3.

Disaster would strike in the bottom of the fourth, though. The Dinos gave up nine hits in the inning, five of which were doubles. Carbon just could not stop the bleeding as ALA put up a huge eight-run frame to take an 11-6 lead. Carbon immediately answered back, however, with five runs to tie the game, but then ran out of answers. The Eagles scored three more in the fifth and went on to win 14-11.

Rich finished 2-4 at the plate with a homerun and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Andersen went 3-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs while Hart went 2-3 with a double. The Dinos put up a good fight and took third overall, but certainly missed Jordan Fossat and Colton Lowe, who were out of the lineups due to injury. Pitching also hurt the Dinos as they were inconsistent in the two losses.

Carbon ended the season first in Region 12 with an 18-10 overall record.