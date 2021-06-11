Big Mountain Lodge Celebrates Scofield Expansion

In early June, those that recreate in Huntington State Park and Joe’s Valley had many opportunities open for them as the ribbon cutting for Big Mountain Lodge was celebrated.

The recreation destination just expanded its reach with the opening of yet another location, this one in Scofield State Park. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon to commemorate this expansion.

The Big Mountain Lodge is owned and operated by the Benson Family and offers food, rentals and tipi rentals for those that wish to utilize the full experience.

Alongside food and tipi lodging, there is a variety of rentals for numerous recreational activities, such as water and UTV rentals. On-site food services are available at the Scofield location from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The rental location for Big Mountain Lodge at the Scofield State Park is located at the Madsen Bay Campground entrance.