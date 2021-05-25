Big Mountain Lodge Expands to Local Recreation Hot Spots *Photo Gallery*

Those recreating in Scofield State Park, Huntington State Park and Joe’s Valley this summer will find expanded offerings courtesy of Big Mountain Lodge. Owned and operate by the Benson family, Big Mountain Lodge is now offering food and rentals at all three sites.

The Emery County Business Chamber commemorated this expansion with ribbon cutting ceremonies at Huntington State Park and Joe’s Valley on Friday. Those in attendance were treated to a tour of the new offerings.

Each location offers a variety of food options, including pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and snacks. Customers will also find slushies, soda, water and Dippin’ Dots.

Big Mountain Lodge didn’t stop at food, however. The business also has a variety of rentals for a variety of recreational activities, including ATVs, boats, kayaks, paddle boards, wave runners and more. These items can be rented by the hour or for half/full day fun.

The crew at Big Mountain Lodge will do a lot of the work for you, placing wave runners and boats in the water for renters. Life jackets are also available to use while renting these items.

“Congratulations to the Benson family for their business expansion,” the Emery County Business Chamber shared. “Thanks for being a great Emery County business.”

The Huntington and Scofield locations are open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Joe’s Valley location is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.