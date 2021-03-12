Big Mountain Lodge Recognized by Ferron City Council

Photo courtesy of Big Mountain Lodge

By Julie Johansen

Big Mountain Lodge was recognized as Ferron City’s Business of the Month on Wednesday evening. The business received this recognition during the city’s monthly council meeting.

The business owners were commended by Ferron City Mayor Adele Justice for their expansion and contribution to Ferron since their inception in 2018. It was also reported that they have recently purchased the building where Pat’s Sew and Stuff was previously located. They are calling it Big Mountain Outdoors and it features outdoor recreational vehicles for sale as well as guns and ammunition.

The plan for the business is to be available at three locations, including Millsite, Huntington North and Scofield, for the coming summer season with rentals ranging from UTVs to water sports.

Julie Benson represented the business to accept the honor and remarked that they were happy to be in Ferron.