Big Prizes at Fun Filled Emery County Celebration

By Julie Johansen

In lieu of the annual Emery County Fair, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a smaller localized Emery County celebration was enjoyed by many over the weekend. The theme of the occasion, organized by Sandra Huntington and Amanda Leonard, was “Better Together… But 6 Feet Apart.”

A week-long scavenger hunt began on Aug. 17 and Heather Huntington won the grand prize of $1,000. Disc golf was also a week-long competition as Derek Labrum captured top honors. The teenage Questavus was won by Jace and Tyler Frandsen, Joey Leonard and Turner Stoker as they walked away with the $1,000 top prize.

Virtual bingo winner Kara Smith was another recipient of $1,000. These prizes were donated by Emery Telcom, which donated $5,000. In the pickleball contest, David Allred and Scott Labrum earned first place. The roping contest was won by Jessica Fox while the horseshoe tournament went to Moje Cologie and Chad Allen. Cornhole honors went to Kyler and Kasey Edgehouse in first and Kyler and Kameron Farley in second.

The first place team in night golf included teammates Tyson Hackwell, Jordan Leonard, Floyd Baldwin and Kasey Edgehouse. The second place team included Oakley Toomer, Jeff Blackham and Logan Healy. In the five to 11-year-old homerun derby contest, Bodee Norton walked away with first place honors. Hayden Christiansen claimed first in the 12 to 17-year-old division while Jordan Leonard and Rob Smith took the adult division.

The Voice of Emery singing contest was won by Sarah Swasey in the adult category while the youth winner was Amy Sorensen. For the bike races, many youngsters rode their bikes, each receiving a small monetary prize. In addition, 12 bikes were awarded at the races.

The various competitions were hosted at different venues to spread out the crowd while vendors filled the lawn by the aquatic center. This was also the sight of the nighttime concerts featuring Johnny V and Trouble Train on Friday and Straight Canyon Band on Saturday evening. Jeff Civilico entertained attendees with his comedy routine on Friday night as well. Two movies, “A Quiet Place” and “Trolls World Tour,” were shown in the park following the concerts.