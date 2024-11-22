Big Scoring Night Earns Green River the Win

The Green River Pirates boys’ basketball team made their way to Orem for their opening game of the season against the Telos Titans. Green River was dominant in all four quarters, outscoring their opponents throughout the game.

They came out strong in the first, scoring 18, followed by 20+ points in the next three quarters. The Pirates would get the win in their first game of the year scoring 89 points, to the Titans 60.

Jason Hernandez had a great game, leading the Pirates in scoring with 30 points, four of which coming from three-point land. Antonia Macias was solid offensively as well, with 24 points of his own for Green River. Rolando Anguiano was big as well, with 19 points, and Cristian Mendoza was in double digits as well with 10 points.

The Pirates will look to keep their momentum going in the next game, for their home opener this season before they have a break for the holiday. San Juan will be in town on Saturday, Nov. 23, for the Broncos first game of the season.