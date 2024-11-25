Big Second Half Earns Morgan the Win Over Emery

The Emery Spartans made their way to Morgan, for their second game of the season against a non-region opponent. The Trojans would take the early lead after the first quarter, with the game sitting at 17-12.

Emery did well in the second quarter, matching Morgan’s score with 13 apiece, bringing the score at the half to 30-25. The second half is where the Trojans caught fire, putting up 21 points in the third and 28 points in the fourth, ending the game at 79-40.

The Emery boys are still seeking their first win of the season, moving to 0-2, as the Trojans move to 3-0 early on in the year. Jace Frandsen led the way in scoring for Emery, with 14 points. 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Scott Johansen and West Johansen would both score in double digits, with 10 each for the Spartans.

The Spartans will look to take down the Providence Hall Patriots on Wednesday, as Emery will host their home opener of the season, followed by the holiday break. They will be back in action after Thanksgiving on Dec. 4, on the road against American Leadership Academy.