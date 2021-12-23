Big Third Quarter Lifts Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos loaded the buses on Tuesday and headed over the mountain to play North Sanpete. While the first half was closely contested, Carbon gained a 23-17 advantage by halftime. The Lady Dinos came out of the break red hot with a tune of 23 points to go up by 21.

Carbon coasted in the final quarter to take the 59-36 victory over the Hawks. Amiah Timothy scored 12 points while Sydney Orth recorded 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Carbon combined to tally 20 steals as a team, suffocating the Hawk attack. Up next, the Dinos (8-4) will return home after a long absence to play Union (2-9) on January 4th.