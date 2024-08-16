Big Win Over Freedom Prep for Panther Baseball

The Pinnacle Panthers faced the Freedom Prep Academy for a non-region game in Price. The Panthers came out with their bats on fire. Pinnacle would put up five runs in the first, followed by four more in the second. Holding the Eagles to one run, going into the fourth.

The Panthers weren’t done, adding on five more runs, giving the Eagles one more chance at bat before the mercy rule. Freedom Prep would score a run, but the Panthers would get their first victory of the year with a big win, 14-2.

Joey Howell had a big game with a home run, two RBIs for the Panthers as well as four strikeouts in his two innings on the mound. Dominick Huitt was solid on offense, batting .667, with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Dominik Vigil also would get a double in the game, batting 1.000, with an RBI and two runs scored. Derek Trujillo was additionally perfect in the batter’s box batting 1.000, with an RBI and run scored. Brody Howell had the final double in the game, along with two runs scored. Kaydence Romero brought in two RBIs with two runs scored.

Bryson Shuman was solid on the mound as well, earning six strikeouts in his two innings pitched. The team had an accumulative 12 stolen bases in the game, along with 11 hits, getting the Panthers their first win of the season.