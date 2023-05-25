Bike Adventure Service Event Coming June 15

EVERYONE DESERVES A DECENT PLACE TO CALL HOME

Press Release

Calling all groups, clubs, businesses and families to help the Fuller Center for Housing in its quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need worldwide.

The Bike Adventure is coming to our community, cycling from city to city to help make homes more livable. We are excited to have them join us with an outdoor project in Price, building a ramp to a home and painting its exterior. We are needing volunteers from our community to work with The Bike Adventure on Thursday, June 15. Lunch will be served to all who help.

We will also be starting work on this project before The Bike Adventure arrives. We need help preparing for the project by doing yard work and washing the home exterior. Please call Terri at (435) 637-9701 to find out the location and to coordinate dates and times. If she doesn’t answer, leave her a message.

This will be a great opportunity to give back to our own people here in Castle Country. Let’s show The Bike Adventure team that we can all come together and help one of our families in need in our community.

Look for the Bike Adventure group at the Culture Connection on Thursday, June 15. Councilman Layne Miller has given permission for them to share who they are and what they do. Come early, they will be speaking at 6:45 p.m.

The Bike Adventure riders support The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to end poverty housing worldwide. Please call or contact the Castle Country Fuller Center for housing if you would like to volunteer on any of our projects.

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” – H. Jackson Brown

Phone: (435) 637-9701

Email: Castlecountryfuller@gmail.com

Website: www.castlecountryfuller.org