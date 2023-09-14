Billie Jean Jorgensen, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 9, 2023, in Rexburg, Idaho, at the age of 83, under the care of Homestead Living Center.

Billie Jean was born a beautiful healthy baby on September 21, 1939, at her grandparents’ home in Castle Dale, Utah, to George Berdell Lake and Geneva Mazie Marshall Lake. She was the oldest of thirteen children.

She loved growing up with and helping to care for her younger brothers and sisters. She also learned and became very proficient at many life skills while growing up in her family.

Billie Jean attended schools in Castle Dale and Ferron, UT. She graduated from South Emery High School in 1957, where she was very active in speech, FHA, student counsel, and cheerleading. She was voted by her fellow students to be the Cheer Captain.

Billie Jean married William Vern Jorgensen on September 6, 1958, in Castle Dale, UT, at her family home. They and their three oldest children were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple for All Time and Eternity on March 23,1973.

Together they raised five children. They lived in Logan, Ogden, Sandy, and Salt Lake City. UT. They then moved to Ammon, ID, where they made their permanent home. During their time in Utah, she worked as a full-time mother, she worked at Westminster College in food service, caring for other children in our home, sold Avon, and was a talented seamstress and dress maker. During their time in Idaho, she worked for Bonneville School District #93 Food Service for 28 years serving up delicious lunches for many elementary school children.

Billie Jean was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she enjoyed serving in many wonderful callings. She enjoyed baking, crafts, sewing, crocheting, money origami, collecting bird houses, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was one of their biggest fans at many ball games and dance performances.

Here biggest accomplishments is her family. From children to grand children to great-grandchildren she always made you feel like you held a special place in her heart.

Billie Jean is survived by her loving children, Leisa (Brett) Harper of Nampa, ID; Brenda (Dale) James of Rigby, ID; Kari (Sam) Cook of Rexburg, ID; Justin (Chy) Jorgensen of Ammon, ID; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Keith (Genevieve) Lake of Castle Dale, UT; Randy (Lynne’) Lake of Emery, UT; Derrell (Teresa) Lake of Castle Dale, UT; Kerry (Elaine) Lake of Castle Dale, UT; sisters, Rhonda (Steven) Cox of Orem, UT; Sheila (Roy) Sharp of Hackett, AR; Carma (Reed) Fehlberg of Huntington, UT; Lorene Lake of Price, UT; and Loraine (Perry) Cloward of Castle Dale, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willian Vern Jorgensen; son, William Shaun Jorgensen; mother, Geneva Mazie Lake; father, George Berdell Lake; brothers, Johnny Ray Lake, Jimmie Lake, and Marlin Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, in the Ammon 23rd Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, ID, with Bishop Justin Bell officiating. The family will visit with friends and family Saturday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior at the church. Following the funeral service, the burial and dedication of the grave will be at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID.

The family would like to thank her longtime wonderful doctors and those at the Homestead in Rexburg for the kind and compassionate care.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.