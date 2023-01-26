Bill’s Home Furnishings is Not Going Anywhere

Bill’s Home Furnishings, which first opened its doors in Price in 1976, has been a staple in the community for over 45 years.

The store, featuring a myriad of pieces to furnish any home, was opened by Bill Knott. In 2020, Knott’s son Darren purchased the store from his father to continue the family legacy.

Bill’s Home Furnishings has seen many achievements throughout the years, most recently being named Small Business of the Year for 2022 by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.

There is a similarly-named store that is located in Layton called Bill’s Mattress and Furniture that will be soon closing its doors forever. Knott has become concerned as community members have reached out to him in a panic, believing it to be the local store.

Those looking to furnish their homes with beautiful pieces in the area can rest assured, however. Bill’s Home Furnishings has no plans to go anywhere, anytime soon, and will continue to be available for those in Carbon and Emery counties that are looking for reliable service and great furniture.