Bill’s Home Furnishings Named Small Business of the Year

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on Thursday evening, Bill’s Home Furnishings was announced as the Small Business of the Year. This honor is bestowed by the chamber to one small business each year.

The recognition is for 2022, which marked a busy year for new owner Darren Knott. Bill’s Home Furnishings opened its doors in 1976 with Bill Knott at the helm. After decades of success, he passed the torch to his son Darren in 2020 when he bought the store to continue the family tradition.

Lisa Mortenson, the 2023 Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President, presented the award to Darren on Thursday. He has worked to continue the family’s legacy of providing quality, stylish furniture at exceptional prices.

Bill’s Home Furnishings is located at 45 South 300 East in Price. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.