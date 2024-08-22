Bill’s Home Furnishings Seeking Identification Assistance in Break-In

On Wednesday evening, Bill’s Home Furnishings/Sportsman’s Corner announced that the store was broken into on Saturday, August 17.

The break-in occurred around 3:30 a.m. and the burglar was able to steal several Vortex optics. The business is hoping that someone will be able to recognize the shoes or ball cap that the thief was wearing, or perhaps the thief himself.

It is believed that it was a male that was approximately 180 pounds and stood around 5’11 in height. Bill’s Home Furnishings/Sportsman’s Corner is offering a $1,000 reward for the individual that can help with identification.

Those that have any information or know of an individual selling multiple new Vortex optics are encouraged to call the Price City Police Department at (435) 636-3190 and reference case number 20240655.