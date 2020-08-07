Billy J Byrge, 74, formerly of Price, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020 at his home in Guthrie, OK.

Born in 1946 to Elvin and Beverly Byrge. Attended schools in Spring Glen and Helper and graduated from Carbon High School, 1964. Attended University of Colorado and University of Utah.

Married Gene Schultz, subsequently divorced. Worked for Plateau Cyprus Mining for many years until medical issues forced him to retire.

Bill loved his family, his friends and fishing and was always ready to help anyone, sometimes to his own detriment. He had a huge heart, a contagious smile, and is greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Tommy Ray Byrge, and son, Howard “Bruce” Byrge. Survived by daughters Heather Weeks(Raymond), Molly Byrge-Barnas(Patrick), and Amanda Byrge; grandchildren Morgan Mosher-Harris, Hannah English, Alexis Sandoval, and Gabriel Mosher; great-grandchildren Kaeden, Karsen and Katherine Sandoval, nephew Tommy Palm and niece Amber Palm-Withaar.

Bill did not wish to have services, and in lieu of flowers would have wanted donations made to the local animal shelter or lymphedema research.