Bingo Fundraiser to Benefit Local Cancer Fighter

A family bingo night benefitting Cassady Jaramillo will be hosted on Friday, Feb. 25. The community is invited to attend and enjoy a great time while helping out another.

On Aug. 25, Jaramillo was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and she is determined to overcome the cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and will have to undergo surgery and radiation in the future.

The fundraiser will feature dinner, bingo, a raffle and a bake sale. The event will be hosted at the Notre Dame Catholic Church Hope Center, which is located at 185 North Carbon Avenue in Price, and is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

“Gettin’ Our Smoke On” will be selling its delicious barbecue and all proceeds will go toward Jaramillo’s treatment. For raffle tickets or to donate, contact Taylor at (435) 650-9168 or Alysa at (435) 650-8877.