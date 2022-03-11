Bird Scooters Coming to Price, USU Eastern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

Press Release

Price City and Bird, a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation, are teaming up to bring shared e-scooters to the city. The eco-friendly transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips.

“Price and USU Eastern are committed to innovating and embracing new modes of transit, and Bird is known for implementing an excellent scooter program that meets each community’s unique needs. That’s why we’ve chosen to team up with Bird to create a program that will thrive here,” said Price City Mayor Michael Kourianos.

Bird aims to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic and carbon emissions. The company’s scooters, developed by an in-house team of leading engineering and vehicle design experts, also provide a naturally socially distanced way to get around and offer residents without cars another transportation option.

Austin Marshburn, Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird, said, “We applaud the City of Price and USU Eastern for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally-friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors.”

Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in Price, some of which include:

● Community Pricing: Bird’s inclusive Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

● Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel: To recognize the individuals whose work continues to be so crucial to the health and safety of our communities, Bird offers free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.

● Community Mode: Bird values community input. Anyone with a Bird account can report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues, such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area, by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the in-app Bird map. When a report is submitted, someone is assigned to correct the issue.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.