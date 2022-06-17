Birthday | James Nielsen

James Nielsen, life-long resident of Clawson, is turning 80 years old this month. He has served his community all his life. He worked for 30+ years for Emery County Weed and Mosquito Abatement, served his church as a Bishop, Stake President, and Patriarch, and has touched the lives of hundreds in many different ways. He has also served his country in the military and is a Vietnam Veteran. James has been married to the love of his life, Delaina Duncan Nielsen, for almost 49 years and has been blessed with nine children and 32 grandchildren. He has given so much to the county he loves and we are hoping the community can give something back to him. His family would like James to receive at least 80 letters from those in the community that he has impacted in some way, whether large or small. Please send letters/email to: P.O. Box 72, Clawson, UT 84516 or email to cheriewell@gmail.com.