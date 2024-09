We are thrilled to announce that Katy Austin will be celebrating her 90th birthday!

Please join us in honoring this incredible milestone with an open house celebration.

Saturday, September 28 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

LDS Church at 1985 W 4000 N, Spring Glen

Let’s come together to celebrate a lifetime of love, service, and wisdom. We hope to see you there. Please no gifts