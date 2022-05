Patsy L. Safley will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th at Wellington City Hall with a potluck at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited and potluck dishes are welcome.

Patsy is the last of her 12 siblings. She married Lamar L. Safley in June 15, 1949 after they met in Wichita, Kansas while Lamar was in the service. Together they have 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.