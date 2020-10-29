Birthday | Ruth Prichard

Debbie Marrelli Prichard and Barbara Prichard Metelko would love to THANK everyone that took the time to help a very special lady have a wonderful 98th Birthday.

Mrs. Ruth Prichard is a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother and a very special friend to everyone. She was so happy and enjoyed everyone honking, waiving and wishing her a happy birthday in a drive by celebration.

A special time during a very hard time. If you didn’t get a chance to drive by please take a minute and tell her happy birthday in your own special way. Thanks to everyone!