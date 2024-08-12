Black and Gold *Photo Gallery*

The annual pre-season warm-up game was held on Friday night. The Emery Spartans football team took the time to go through the playbook and give the game plan a test, before the season begins.

The season will begin on August 16, where the Spartans will travel to North Sanpete to face the Hawks. The Hawks struggled a bit last season, finishing with an overall 2-9 record. Following will be four more non-region games, giving Emery plenty of time to perfect any flaws they may have.

The first region game will be a big one, going against the 2A state champions, the San Juan Broncos. The game will be on September 20. The Broncos had a perfect season last year, going 12-0, as they will surely be tough once again.

The Spartans will then face South Sevier, Grand County and Delta as the rest of their Region 2A South opponents. Visit etvnews.com/livesports/etv-10-live-sports-schedule to view our upcoming live broadcast schedule.