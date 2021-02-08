BLM and RINS Seek Volunteers to Monitor Raptor Nests

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is partnering with Raptor Inventory Nest Survey (RINS) on raptor monitoring efforts across the state. RINS collects and manages crucial data regarding nesting ecology of eagles, falcons, hawks and owls. Online training workshops for individuals interested in volunteering will be held virtually statewide for the areas and locations:

Online Spring 2021 Training Workshops (12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

February 9 – Cedar City

February 9 – St. George

February 27 – Salt Lake I

March 6 – Salt Lake II

March 13 – Field Training Workshop (required for new volunteers)

March 16 – Fillmore & Richfield

March 16 – Vernal & Price

Through this partnership, volunteers can learn about raptors while helping support their continued success. RINS offers an opportunity for volunteers to become “citizen scientists,” supporting a long-term raptor nest monitoring project. The BLM uses the data to improve habitat management and monitoring efforts across the State.

No scientific credentials or expertise are needed to volunteer. Those interested in participating in the project do not need to know how to discover a nest or identify a raptor; full training is provided. The only requirement is that you enjoy Utah’s outdoors, particularly remote areas, and have a desire to help birds of prey. It is recommended that you own a pair of binoculars, a GPS unit, a digital camera and have an email address. The time commitment involves monitoring visits to an assigned area from March through July.

To become a volunteer, contact RINS and attend a training. Call (801) 554-0807, email info@rins.org or visit https://rins.org/spring-workshops/ for more information about the workshops.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $111 billion in economic output across the country in fiscal year 2019—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 498,000 jobs.

Follow the BLM on Twitter, Facebook, and Flickr @BLMUtah