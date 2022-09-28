BLM Announces 765-Acre Prescribed Burn Near Highway 6

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of 765 acres in the Kyune Creek area between late-September and mid-October 2022, as conditions allow. The project area is located in Utah County, approximately 42 miles east of Spanish Fork on Highway 6.

“The West Desert District is committed to protecting and restoring forest health through active fuels management, which includes prescribed burning,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates. “We take this type of action very seriously and recognize the importance of conducting safe and well-planned controlled burns. Our goal is to reduce the impacts of any future wildfire in this area by creating fire-resilient landscapes and protecting the values at risk.”

In 2021, 63,792 acres of land in Utah burned in wildfires and so far, this year more than 25,500 acres have burned. The Kyune Creek fuels project will reduce encroaching conifer stands, regenerate aspen stands and restore ecosystem conditions to mitigate the potential for high-intensity wildfire. In addition, the BLM expects the project to improve vegetation types, provide for healthier watersheds and improve habitat for wildlife.

Prescribed burns take place when fuel moisture, weather and smoke dispersal ranges align to create favorable conditions. Ground and air support will be used. Even with perfect conditions, smoke will still be visible during the burn and is expected to remain in the area through the evening and early morning. Fire crews will monitor and secure the area to ensure any residual fire is extinguished.

Local, state and federal fire officials urge Utah residents to use their “Fire Sense” to help prevent unwanted wildfire. “Fire Sense” is an interagency fire awareness campaign developed to increase public knowledge on how to prevent wildland fires. For more information on preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires, agency-specific restrictions and reference maps, visit Utah Fire Sense, Utah Wildfire Info and blm.gov.

For more details on the prescribed burn, contact Fire Management Specialist Erik Valdez at evaldez@blm.gov.