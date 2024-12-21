BLM Announces May 2025 Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Utah

BLM News Release

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bureau of Land Management Utah State Office today announced an oil and gas lease sale scheduled for May 13, 2025, to offer two oil and gas parcels totaling 833 acres in Utah.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March 2024 and held a public comment period that closed in July 2024 on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. A 30-day public protest period to receive additional public input opened today and will close Jan. 17, 2025.

The parcels the BLM has analyzed, as well as maps and instructions on how to submit a protest are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2030769/510.

The terms of federal fluid mineral leases will be consistent with the Fluid Minerals Leasing and Leasing Process Rule, which reflects Congressional direction from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including a 16.67 percent royalty rate for production on any new leases. Revenues are split between the state where the drilling occurs and the U.S. Treasury.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.