BLM Announces Temporary Closure for Green River Classic Event

BLM News Release

PRICE, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office is announcing a temporary closure of approximately 150 acres of public lands near Green River, Utah, for the Green River Classic mountain biking event. The closure will take effect from 6 a.m. on October 25, 2024, through midnight on October 27, 2024.

The Green River Classic, which will be held in Emery County, is a free ride event that includes professional mountain biking competitions, amateur rides, and a campout for up to 300 participants and spectators. During the event, motorized travel and camping will be limited to designated areas, and the event location will be closed to the general public to ensure safety and avoid conflicts.

The closure will provide exclusive use of the event area to Blue Castle, LLC, the event organizers. The area closure is designed to protect participants and spectators, ensure the safety of all event-related activities, and comply with 43 CFR §8364.1, which authorizes temporary closures of public lands to protect public health and safety or avoid conflicts among land users. Additional information is available in the Environmental Assessment, DOI-BLM-UT-G020-2024-0010-EA.

The closure will apply to the following areas:

T. 20 S. R. 15 E., Sec. 12, 13, 24

T. 20 S. R. 16 E., Sec. 17, 18, 19

The BLM is committed to providing access to public lands while ensuring public safety during permitted events. The public is reminded that motorized travel and camping outside of the designated event area will remain available during the closure period.

Exemptions:

This closure order does not apply to:

Federal, State, or local officers in the performance of their duties.

Members of organized rescue or firefighting forces.

Persons with written authorization from the BLM.

Authorized personnel or participants with approved permits or contracts must have documentation in their possession while on-site. For additional details on this closure or for more information regarding the event, please contact Kyle Beagley at 435-636-3600.