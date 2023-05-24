BLM Calls for Nominations for Utah Advisory Councils

BLM Press Release

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published in the Federal Register Notice calls for nominations for three advisory committees in Utah; the Utah Resource Advisory Council, San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council and Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee.

Nominations are being sought for individuals who represent a broad range of interests, including conservation and environmental organizations, outdoor recreation groups, state and local government officials, tribal officials, and the public at large.

BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan emphasized the importance of diverse representation on the advisory committees, stating, “We are looking for individuals who are passionate about our public lands and who can bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the table. We believe that a broad range of input will help us make the best decisions for the long-term health and sustainability of these important areas.”

The Utah Resource Advisory Council is a citizen advisory group that advises the BLM on resource management issues, including land use planning, grazing, minerals and recreation, and is seeking nominations in the following categories: