BLM Calls for Nominations for Utah Advisory Councils

BLM Press Release
On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published in the Federal Register Notice calls for nominations for three advisory committees in Utah; the Utah Resource Advisory Council, San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council and Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee.
Nominations are being sought for individuals who represent a broad range of interests, including conservation and environmental organizations, outdoor recreation groups, state and local government officials, tribal officials, and the public at large.
BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan emphasized the importance of diverse representation on the advisory committees, stating, “We are looking for individuals who are passionate about our public lands and who can bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the table. We believe that a broad range of input will help us make the best decisions for the long-term health and sustainability of these important areas.”
The Utah Resource Advisory Council is a citizen advisory group that advises the BLM on resource management issues, including land use planning, grazing, minerals and recreation, and is seeking nominations in the following categories:
(1) A representative of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations; and
(2) An elected official that holds a state, county or local elected office.
The San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council is a similar group that focuses specifically on the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, providing advice on issues such as trails, visitor services and resource protection, and is seeking nominations in the following categories:
(1) A representative of grazing allotment permittees within the Recreation Area or designated Wilderness areas;
(2) A representative with expertise in the historical uses of the Recreation Area; and
(3) A representative of conservation organizations.
The Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee provides recommendations to the BLM on the management and protection of the Bears Ears National Monument and is seeking nominations in the following categories:
(1) An elected official from local government within San Juan County representing the County;
(2) A representative with paleontological expertise;
(3) A representative of private landowners;
(4) A representative of local business owners; and
(5) A representative of the public at large.
Nomination packages must include a nomination form, letters of reference, and a resume or biography of the nominee. Nomination forms and instructions can be found here: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply. Nominations will be accepted until June 23, 2023.
Nominations for the Utah Resource Advisory Council should be sent to Angela Hawkins, BLM Green River District Office, 170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078, Attention: Utah Resource Advisory Council Nominations, or email ahawkins@blm.gov with the subject line “Utah Resource Advisory Council Nominations.”
Nominations for the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee should be sent to Rachel Wootton, BLM Canyon Country District Office, 82 Dogwood Ave., Moab, UT 84532, Attention: Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee Nominations, or email rwootton@blm.gov with the subject line “Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee Nominations.”
Nominations for the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council should be sent to Angela Hawkins, BLM Green River District Office, 170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078, Attention: San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council Nominations, or email ahawkins@blm.gov with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council Nominations.”