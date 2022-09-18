BLM Conveys 642 Acres to Emery Town

By Julie Johansen

The regularly scheduled town council meeting for Emery Town was Wednesday, Sept. 13. Following opening statements, Mayor Jack Funk invited Kyle Beagley, BLM Director for the Price office, to address the council. Beagley then introduced Lance Porter, who is the Green River BLM District Manager. They brought documents of conveyance for 642 acres of land to give to Emery Town.

This was designated by the Dingell Act passed in 2018 and was one of seven conveyances issued by this legislation, five of them in Emery County. They apologized for the length of time it has taken to complete this transaction, stating that the surveying was a lengthy process. The conveyance was signed by Mayor Funk and would be recorded. The council thanked the BLM and noted that this land was west of Emery Town. Next on the agenda was James Geloff, a regional salesman for Les Olsen. He handed out information about the IT department and services his company could render to the town. The council looked over the information but no action was taken at this time.

Three young men, Landon Byars, MacClain Beagley and Rev Mason, then requested a skate park be built in Emery. Their expectations were for a 50’ x 50’ pad to be east of the playground equipment at the city park. The young men stated that they hoped that later it may grow to twice that size and this was a starting place. The mayor replied that he would like to put a committee together and he would be part of that group. This committee would be looking for designs, funding and equipment. The council voted to support them in their request.

Emery’s Fire Chief reported that they had attended a wildland fire training and received a wildland fire grant. It was also reported that equipment for this type of fire fighting was on its way. The fire department will be attending classes in Sandy on Nov. 7 and 8.

Council member Lindsay Edwards reported that the work on the old church is plugging along. Road signs and stop signs for the town have arrived and maintenance should soon be installing them. Councilman Patrick Sundstrom had attended the last Special Service District meeting and said that the secondary meters cost would be covered 56.7%. The ponds for the city are being cleaned and should be relined soon. Councilwoman Kim Hansen wondered about increasing the city recorders hours. She also reported that an audit was coming.

Councilman Mike Christensen, who was not present at the meeting, sent a report that he had been approached about sewer hookup for vacation homes. This would have to come through planning and zoning permits.

Mayor Funk expressed his appreciation for all that is being done in the city. He would like to give maintenance worker Mark Minchey a $2/hour raise because of his work ethics, which the council then approved.