BLM Holiday Tree Permits Now Available Online Statewide

Press Release

Purchasing a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holiday tree permit for any Utah field office just became easier with a new online system at https://forestproducts.blm.gov.

“We are excited to offer holiday tree permits online,” said Paul Briggs Acting BLM Color Country District Manager. “Harvesting a tree is a great way for families to experience public lands and build on time honored holiday traditions. With the new online system, you can now get your permit from home.”

The new online system is simple to use:

Go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov, answer a few questions, and review the terms and conditions.

Enter payment information through a secure government payment site.

Print the permit.

“This was originally a pilot program with just the Cedar City, Salt Lake and Vernal offices,” said BLM Utah Acting Forestry Program Lead Colby Peterson. “Our team worked quickly to expand online tree permits for all BLM offices statewide.”

The online permits include BLM’s field offices in Utah with these exceptions:

Permits for lands within the Salt Lake Field Office are sold out for the 2020 holiday season.

Permits for the Paria River District are not currently available online but will be available soon.

The Henry Mountains Field Station in Hanksville will sell its permits through the Richfield Field Office.

Permits sold are based on availability and may run out. Fuel wood permits are also available online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov, but only for areas served by the Cedar City, Salt Lake and Vernal field offices. Online prices for all permits, fuel wood and holiday trees, are identical to those sold in each office. For more information, contact your local BLM field office or visit www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in the 11 Western states and Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.