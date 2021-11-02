BLM Initiates Planning Amendments in Eastern Utah to Implement the Dingell Act

Public scoping begins on resource management plan amendments for the Moab, Price, and Vernal Field Offices

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to begin involvement in amendments to three resource management plans to implement new wilderness, national monument, national conservation area, recreation areas, and Wild and Scenic River designations in accordance with Public Law 116-9, the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act (Dingell Act). Green River District has published a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register to initiate public scoping for up to six amendments and associated environmental assessments affecting the Moab, Price and Vernal Resource Management Plans and 10 Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.

Each Resource Management Plan amendment and associated environmental assessment will focus on specific issues and include a range of alternatives. Comments provided during scoping help the BLM to identify planning issues that should be considered in the land management plan. The BLM analyzes these issues and uses them to develop a range of alternative management strategies.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to help the BLM identify what issues should be analyzed during the planning process, and to play an active role in the future management of the remarkable areas designated by Congress in the Dingell Act,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager.

The BLM will be hosting public meetings to learn more about the planning process for amending resource management plans to align with the new land designations established in the Dingell Act. Meetings will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. MST and Nov. 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. MST.

To attend the Nov. 17 public meeting, please register in advance via:https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_TXIP7d_cS2OS0UD0BymTLg.

To attend the Nov. 18 public meeting, please register in advance via:https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ehXqI8DSR2W3ImpmJXqWdQ

Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments via mail, email or through the BLM’s ePlanning website by Nov. 27, 2021.

Mail: BLM Green River District, 170 South 500 East Vernal, Utah 84078

Email: blm_ut_vernal_comments@blm.gov

ePlanning: http://go.usa.gov/xV7yu

Additional project updates can be found on the BLM’s planning website at:

https://www.blm.gov/programs/planning-and-nepa/plans-in-development/utah/green-river-dingell-act

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For additional information and/or to have your name added to the mailing list, contact Amber Koski, BLM Planning and Environmental Coordinator, at (435) 781-4465 or by mail or email at the addresses listed above. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.