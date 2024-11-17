BLM issues decision on land exchange with Utah Trust Lands Administration

BLM News Release

Exchange is part of the Dingell Act of 2019

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Trust Lands Administration (TLA) have reached an agreement on moving forward with a land exchange that consolidates lands for both BLM and TLA, provides the state with productive lands to benefit Utah’s public schools, and places lands within newly created wilderness areas under BLM management.

Congress mandated the exchange as part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019. The Dingell Act created 17 new wilderness areas under the BLM’s management, in addition to creating the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, the Green River Wild and Scenic Rivers Corridor, and the John Wesley Powell National Conservation Area.

“This decision furthers the implementation of bipartisan congressional legislation to exchange lands for the benefit of Utah and the Federal government,” said Acting BLM Utah State Director Matthew Preston. “The collaborative process that has been carried out assures Utah will gain additional productive lands that benefit its public schools, while the BLM is able to effectively manage wilderness areas and enhance popular recreation areas beloved by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.”

One proposed recreational improvement within one of the newly acquired BLM parcels is a new campground at McCoy Flats, which would accommodate 15 individual sites, nine long vehicle sites, two group sites, shade structures, campfire rings, and vault toilets.

The land exchange consolidates land ownership for both Utah and the BLM across four counties, with the bulk of those lands exchanged in Emery County. The legal transfer of parcel ownership is expected to be completed in early 2025.

More information, including a final map of exchanged lands, is available at the BLM National NEPA Register.