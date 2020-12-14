BLM Issues Decision Record for the Chalk Hills Gypsum Mine

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision approving Diamond K Gypsum’s request for an extension of the Chalk Hills Gypsum Mine’s operations and the disturbance of 150 acres of land to mine a pharmaceutical-grade gypsum deposit. The deposit contains approximately 1,500,000 cubic yards of gypsum.

This is not a new mine, but the decision merely extends the life of the mine by approximately 28 years. The tract is located approximately 40 miles south of Price, Utah. The mine is accessed using County Road 405.

The Environmental Assessment (EA) analyzed the project’s potential impacts to rangeland health, range AUMs, range infrastructure, native plants, sensitive and threatened and endangered plants, and the introduction of noxious and invasive weeds. A Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) has also been issued and the EA and FONSI can be viewed at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/101109/510.

For additional information about this proposal, please contact Rebecca Anderson at rkanderson@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.