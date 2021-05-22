BLM Issues Statewide Fire Prevention Order to Protect People and Public Lands

BLM News Release

With the 2021 wildfire year upon us, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a statewide Fire Prevention Order to help prevent the risk of wildfires igniting in Utah. To protect people and public lands, effective May 18, 2021, the use/discharge of explosive material or exploding targets, and fireworks or steel component ammunition on BLM-managed lands in Utah is prohibited.

“This annual fire prevention order reminds people to be fire-wise to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires, especially considering the extreme drought this year.” said Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “Let us all take it personally this summer and together, we can help protect our public lands.”

In 2020 in Utah, human-caused fires accounted for 73% of the fires statewide on all lands. There were 1,155 human-caused fires in Utah that could have been prevented. Many of these wildfires occur in proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, posing a considerable threat to public safety and infrastructure.

“We need to do all that we can to not only take the measures to protect our homes and property but support our local firefighters and first responders,” said BLM State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney. “This season more than ever, it is vital that we work together to help lessen the exposure for our firefighters and first responders.”

Please note that those who violate the prevention order can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year. In addition, people responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression. An incendiary device is defined as any firebomb or device designed or specially adapted to cause physical harm to persons or property by means of fire, consisting of an incendiary substance or agent and a means to ignite it. Examples include, but are not limited to, flamethrowers, Molotov cocktails or accelerants.

The BLM Utah 2021 Fire Prevention Order and the most recent information concerning wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention and education, can be found at the BLM Utah Fire and Aviation webpage – www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/utah and the Utah Fire Info webpage https://utahfireinfo.gov/.