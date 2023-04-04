BLM Prepares for Visitor Surge to Little Sahara Recreation Area During Easter Weekend

BLM Press Release

With approximately 20,000 visitors expected at Little Sahara Recreation Area during Easter Weekend, the Bureau of Land Management will welcome the public through enhanced safety measures and a new visitor center. To ensure the safety of visitors and to protect the unique desert environment, the BLM is implementing several measures to manage the increase in visitors, including increased staffing and law enforcement patrols as well as technologies to better serve the public.

“Little Sahara Recreation Area is an incredible resource for outdoor enthusiasts, and we want to ensure that visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Michael Gates. “We encourage visitors to follow all rules and regulations, to respect the environment, and practice safe off-road vehicle use. We thank our partners for prioritizing visitor safety through their continued public service.”

Due to a large influx of visitors, the BLM, Juab County Sherriff’s Office, Juab County Emergency Medical Services, Juab Search and Rescue, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah State Parks, and University of Utah AirMed staff will be onsite.

Recreation area visitors this season will be welcomed at the newly-constructed Little Sahara Visitor Center that boasts improved energy efficiencies, easier pay systems, improved Wi-Fi capabilities and a small conference room for educational events. The new visitor center replaces the 44-year-old Willard R. Fullmer Visitor Center.

“The public should be prepared for long wait times to access the recreation area,” said BLM Fillmore Field Manager Cindy Ledbetter. “We encourage the public to purchase their passes ahead of time through Recreation.gov so they can bypass the fee booth and enjoy America’s public lands faster.”

Passes can be purchased on Recreation.gov at https://go.usa.gov/xz7mc, through the Recreation.gov app or by calling the national reservation hotline at 1-877-444-6777. Passes should be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard. Visitors who purchase annual passes on Recreation.gov must present the QR Code at the visitor center, BLM Fillmore Field Office or BLM Salt Lake Field Office to get a vehicle sticker. The QR Code can also be printed and placed in the vehicle dashboard and is valid until a sticker is obtained. Vehicles displaying the current annual pass or pre-purchased one-night permit fee passes will be directed past the fee booth and into the recreation area.