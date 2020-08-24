BLM Releases Final San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan

Bureau of Land Mangement Press Release

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management announced the completion of the San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan (TMP) and Environmental Assessment (EA). The San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan project area is in southeastern Emery County and contains 377,609 acres of BLM-managed public lands and 1,180.6 miles of roads.

“The San Rafael Desert Travel Management Plan establishes a travel network of roads available for access and recreation,” said Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “This travel management plan will provide certainty to local residents and support access to public lands for generations to come.”

“As someone who grew up spending an enormous amount of time utilizing and thoroughly enjoying the desert and all it has to offer, I have a deep and abiding love and appreciation for the area,” said City of Green River Mayor Travis Bacon. “As Mayor, I have a vested interest in the continuance of multiple use policies, which provide maximum accessibility and promote good stewardship of the land. The importance of the San Rafael Desert and its contribution to our sense of self along with its value recreationally, economically, historically and culturally (to name just a few) cannot be overstated. I would like to thank the BLM for the opportunity to comment and advocate for openness and multiple use.”

The BLM provided many opportunities for public involvement in the development of the San Rafael Desert EA and TMP during the five-year TMP development process. They included seven local public meetings in the local area, public posting of the route reports and multiple opportunities for public input.

“We appreciate the input members of the public provided throughout this process,” said Price Field Manager Chris Conrad. “The BLM heard from the public how much they value providing opportunities for recreationists to use off highway vehicles while also protecting the resources that make the San Rafael Desert unique and that feedback informed our final plan.”

During the EA public comment period, the BLM received more than 180 comment letters covering off highway vehicle use, lands with wilderness characteristics, recreation, specific routes within the travel management area and other topics. All the comments were considered and specific routes were re-evaluated.

The environmental assessment, decision record, a report of BLM’s responses to comments submitted and other information about the travel management planning process can be found on the ePlanning website: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/93510/510.

For additional information, please contact Chris Conrad at (435) 636-3600. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.