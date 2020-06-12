BLM Seeks Comments on 77 Parcels Offered in September Oil and Gas Lease Sale

BLM News Release

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposes to offer 77 parcels, totaling approximately 114,049.77 acres, at the September competitive oil and gas lease sale. The parcels are located in Juab, Sanpete, Sevier, Emery, Duchesne, Grand, Uintah and San Juan counties on public lands managed by the BLM’s Moab, Richfield, Vernal, Price and Fillmore Field Offices. The BLM has initiated a 30-day public comment period on the lease sale environmental assessment (EA) that ends on July 9, 2020. The BLM included four parcels (4,376.50 acres) previously scheduled for the June oil and gas lease sale in the September lease sale EA.

“We remain committed to responsible leasing on public lands as we implement our multiple use mission,” said BLM Utah Acting State Director Anita Bilbao. “Through the NEPA process BLM will carefully consider all substantive comments submitted by the public, including resource concerns such as recreation access, when considering and deciding which parcels to offer for sale.”

Responsible energy development includes thoughtful consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as the potential resource impacts of decisions to lease. The act of leasing does not authorize any development or use of the surface of leased lands without further application by the operator and approval by the BLM. An additional environmental review will take place at the Application for Permit to Drill stage, where site specific Conditions of Approval will be placed on the permit in addition to the lease stipulations.

Public Comments

To ensure that comments apply to the parcels actually proposed for a lease sale, the BLM encourages the public to submit comments during the official public comment period (as initiated with the release of the EA here). The BLM does not analyze comments that are not specific to parcels identified in the EA because they are outside the scope of the proposed action.

Comments on the environmental documents can be submitted electronically via the BLM Land Use Planning and NEPA Register (ePlanning) at https://go.usa.gov/xw9fE. Comments must be received by July 9, 2020. Links to the environmental documents, lists and maps of the parcels, and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xw9fE.

Written comments can also be mailed to: Attn: Oil and Gas Leasing Team, Bureau of Land Management Utah, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.

For additional information, please contact the BLM Utah Leasing Team at (801) 539-4148. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.