BLM Seeks Nominations for Multiple Advisory Councils in Utah

BLM News Release

SALT LAKE CITY — The BLM is seeking public nominations for positions that are, or will soon become, vacant on its Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Advisory Committee, Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee, San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council, and Utah Resource Advisory Council. Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 20, 2024.

Advisory councils and committees (councils) play a crucial role in managing public lands. They provide consensus-driven recommendations to land managers that benefit natural resources and often help advocate public support. These councils frequently facilitate communication between community members, agency program staff, and local partners, serving as liaisons and a conduit for public engagement.

The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Advisory Committee is seeking nominations in the following categories:

One representative of Tribal government with an ancestral interest in the Monument

One representative of the education community

One representative of the conservation community

One representative of the biological community

One representative of the social science community

One representative of the systems ecology community

The Bears Ears Monument Advisory Committee is seeking nominations in the following categories:

Two representatives of Tribal interests

One representative of the paleontological community

One representative of the archaeological community

One representative of private landowners

One representative of local business owners

Two representatives of the public at large

One representative of state government

One representative of the conservation community; and

One representative of dispersed recreational activities

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council is seeking nominations in the following category:

One representative of conservation organizations

The Utah Resource Advisory Council is seeking nominations in the following three membership categories:

Three nominations in Category One: One representative holding Federal grazing permits or leases within the area for which the Council is organized One representative with interests associated with transportation or rights-of-way One representative of developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle use, or commercial recreation activities

Three nominations in Category Two: Two representatives of dispersed recreation activities One representative with archaeological and historical interests

Three nominations in Category Three: One representative employed by a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources, land, or water One representative of Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the Council is organized One representative of the affected public at large



To access the nomination application, go to https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/1120-019_0.pdf. More information about the advisory councils and the application process are available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/Utah.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominees will be judged based on their training, education, and knowledge of the Council’s geographical area, and they must be Utah state residents.

Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus-building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed application and resume, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

For more information about serving on the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Advisory Committees, please contact David Hercher at dhercher@blm.gov. For more information about serving on the Bears Ears Monument Advisory Committee, please contact Anna Rehkopf at arehkopf@blm.gov. For more information about serving on the Utah Resource Advisory Council, please contact Cindy Gallo at cgallo@blm.gov.