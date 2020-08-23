BLM Seeks Nominations to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking nominations for two positions on the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council. This action is a result of President Donald Trump signing into law the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act (P.L. 116-9) and Secretary’s Order 3374. As published in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations received through Sept. 21, 2020. The Secretary of the Interior signed the charter establishing the Council on Dec. 19, 2019.

P.L. 116-9 requires the Council to provide advice regarding the preparation and implementation of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area management plan. The Secretary of the Interior will appoint council members to serve three-year terms.

Nominations are being accepted for the following positions:

a representative of conservation organizations; and

an elected leader of a federally recognized Tribe that has significant cultural or historic connections to, and expertise in, the landscape, archaeological sites, or cultural sites within the County.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the Council. Nominees will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education, and knowledge of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. Nominations must include a letter(s) of reference, a completed application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications. The application form can be downloaded at http://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/Utah.

Implementing P.L. 116-9 is a top priority for the Department of the Interior (DOI). Secretary Bernhardt, through Secretary’s Order 3374, has formed a task force including affected DOI agencies to ensure that the Act is implemented in a timely, consistent, coordinated manner among all DOI offices and Bureaus. P.L. 116-9, which incorporated more than 100 lands bills, included the designation of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, covering approximately 217,000 acres in Emery County, Utah.

Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by Sept. 21, 2020, and should be sent to Chris Conrad, Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501, Attention: San Rafael Swell Advisory Council Nominations; or by email to cconrad@blm.gov with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council Nominations.”

For more information, contact Chris Conrad, BLM Price Field Manager, 125 South 600 West, Price, Utah 84501; telephone (435) 636-3637 or email cconrad@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.